Tamil Nadu: Inspection under way for Vattakanal-Kumbakkarai Falls rope car

DINDIGUL: In a bid to enhance tourist features, State officials conducted a walk-through inspection regarding the works to set up a rope-car from Vattakanal to Kumbakarai Falls in Kodaikanal.
Vattakanal locality in Kodaikanal offers breathtaking views of waterfalls and the renowned Dolphin's Nose tourist spot. It is also close to trekking routes and only 6 km away from the Kodaikanal town.
To reach the nearly 400-year-old Vellagavi village, the public and tourists can use vehicles only till Vattakanal. From Vattakanal, they can only walk via the Dolphin's Nose tourist spot to reach the village. Road construction work to access the area is currently under way by the State.
Meanwhile, surveys for the proposed rope car project covering a distance of around 8 km from Vattakanal to Kumbakarai Falls are being carried out in several phases.
To enable this project, a team of officials from the Chennai Metro Rail Limited, the revenue department, and the forest department, and members of a private consulting firm took a walk-through inspection from Vattakanal on Saturday. The team was led by Kodaikanal forest ranger Palani Kumar and private firm personnel, Mithra. They walked nearly 8 km and carried out an inspection up to Kumbakarai Falls.
The officials stated that the next phase of the detailed survey would begin soon. They also said that if funds are allocated for the project in the forthcoming budget, the works could begin immediately.