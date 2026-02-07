Tamil Nadu: Inspection under way for Vattakanal-Kumbakkarai Falls rope car

Vattakanal locality in Kodaikanal offers breathtaking views of waterfalls and the renowned Dolphin's Nose tourist spot. It is also close to trekking routes and only 6 km away from the Kodaikanal town.



To reach the nearly 400-year-old Vellagavi village, the public and tourists can use vehicles only till Vattakanal. From Vattakanal, they can only walk via the Dolphin's Nose tourist spot to reach the village. Road construction work to access the area is currently under way by the State.



Meanwhile, surveys for the proposed rope car project covering a distance of around 8 km from Vattakanal to Kumbakarai Falls are being carried out in several phases.