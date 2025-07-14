Tamil Nadu: Importance of Katchatheevu for fishing activities

TIRUCHY: Katchatheevu, the only island among the group of 22 islands in the Gulf of Mannar is under the control of Sri Lanka, which has an abundance of coral reefs population favourable for feeding and breeding of the marine ecosystem like rain forests, that would help the torrential ecosystem favourable for the birds and animals.

Katchatheevu is a 285-acre uninhabited island in the Palk Strait between India and Sri Lanka, located northeast of Rameswaram at around 33 km from the Indian coast and about 62 km southwest of Jaffna, at the northern tip of Sri Lanka. Katchatheevu is not suited for permanent human settlement as there is no source of drinking water on the island.

However, a senior researcher at Marine Resources said, there are as many as 1,400 species in 120 families available in the Gulf of Mannar, and among them, around 800 species are present in Katchatheevu island.

“There are as many as 22 islands in the Gulf of Mannar, and Katchatheevu is the lone island controlled by Sri Lanka, and the others are under the control of India which are restricted islands,” the researcher said.

Some of the notable fish found there include Silverbellies, Croakers, Goatfishes, Emperors, Snappers, Bluefin Tuna, Mackerels, Sardines and Groupers. Additionally, other species like Threadfin breams, Flatfishes, Rabbitfishes, Pomfrets, Whitefish, Terapons, and Catfish are also present. The area is also home to the seahorses and pipefish.

The researcher further said the rich presence of coral reefs in the island is very suitable for breeding, and thus, the island possesses rich marine resources.

Since the number of fishing activities from Sri Lanka is limited, the marine resources do not damage Katchatheevu.

“However, use of trawlers poses a threat to the marine ecosystem,” he said.

Meanwhile, G Immanuel, Professor, Centre for Marine Science and Technology, Manonmaniam Sundaranar University, said, the coral reefs are vibrant structures for marine biodiversity for various marine species.

“Apart from fisheries activities, these coral reefs play a vital role in coastal protection. But due to climate change and pollution, the life of these reefs is under threat. Among them, the destructive fishing habit like bottom line trawling methods poses the most danger to them, which would affect the whole marine ecosystem, and the government must ensure the marine environment is protected,” Immanual said.

He also added that the government should initiate steps to educate the fishermen about the importance of coral reefs, which are essential for breeding marine species.

“With assurance from both the Indian and Sri Lankan fishermen, the fishing activities could be allowed,” he stressed.

