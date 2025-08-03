Tamil Nadu: Idol seized in Thoothukudi, two arrested

MADURAI: An antique idol was seized in Thoothukudi after attempts to smuggle the idol were foiled by the sleuths attached to the ‘Q’ Branch police.

Acting on a tip-off, Inspector of Police Vijaya Anitha formed a team that intensified patrols along the shores in Thoothukudi.

The seizure was made on Saturday evening at Threspuram, which is located under the limits of Thoothukudi North police, when the team led by Sub Inspector of Police Jeevamani Dharmaraj spotted a couple of persons with one of them suspiciously carrying a garment store bag at Anna Colony in Threspuram, sources said on Sunday.

When the team checked inside the bag, they found a Panchaloha idol of Lord Vishnu and seized it.

The idol weighed about three kilos and is over one foot high. After inquiring, the accused were arrested.

The accused, who were arrested, have been identified as Anthony Raj of Eral, Thoothukudi district and Balamurugan from the same locality.

Besides, two cell phones were also seized from the duo. Investigations carried out by the team revealed that the duo were attempting to smuggle the idol into Sri Lanka by sea.