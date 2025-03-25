Tamil Nadu Home Department transfers 10 DIGs, SPs

CHENNAI: As many as 10 police officers were transferred and posted in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday in a fresh rejig. R Sakthivel, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DC), Washermenpet, Greater Chennai Police (GCP) has been posted as DC of the Intelligence Section-I, GCP in the existing vacancy. V Baskaran, DC, Traffic, East, GCP will succeed Sakthivel.

D N Hari Kiran Prasad, DC, Mylapore, GCP has been posted as DC, Welfare & Estate, GCP. V Karthick, Superintendent of Police/Commandant, Tamil Nadu Special Police, XIV Battalion, will be the new DC, Mylapore.

Abhinav Kumar, Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), Ramanathapuram Range, Ramanathapuram, has been posted as DIG, Madurai Range, Madurai in the existing vacancy. Pa Moorthy, DIG, Tirunelveli Range, Tirunelveli, will succeed Abhinav Kumar. Meanwhile Santosh Hadimani, DIG/Commissioner of Police, Tirunelveli City will hold the additional charge of the post of DIG, Tirunelveli Range.