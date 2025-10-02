Tamil Nadu: Higher education dept to announce new guidelines to upgrade labs soon

CHENNAI: To meet the latest industrial requirements, the Higher Education department will soon be releasing new guidelines for the upgradation of laboratories for research studies in government Arts, Science and Engineering colleges at a cost of Rs 61 crore.

With the Minister for Higher Education Govi Chezhiaan announcing the upgradation of laboratories in all state-owned Higher Educational Institutions during the budget session in the State assembly in May 2025, the work to implement the scheme has begun.

A senior official from the Higher Education Department, under the condition of anonymity, said that the scheme will benefit 180 government Arts and Science colleges, seven government education colleges, 11 government engineering colleges, and 54 government industrial colleges.

"The work has already started to identify the required upgradation of the laboratories according to the requirements of the colleges", he said, adding, "During the first phase of the upgradation, labs that have core subjects have been identified and accordingly the guidelines will be issued."

Pointing out that a proper tender process has been initiated for the purchase of lab equipment, he said the purchase will be on par with the international standards, which will meet the current industry requirements. "Training sessions will also begin for the lab incharges once the equipment is purchased," he said, adding, "The training will be provided by the experts from the relevant industries."