Tamil Nadu: Heavy rain alert issued to 15 districts; parts of state likely to witness showers till June 11

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) on Wednesday issued a heavy rain alert for fifteen districts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal from June 6 to June 11.

Due to the upper atmospheric circulation that is prevailing over the southern regions, there is a possibility of light to moderate rain with thunder, lightning, and strong winds (ranging from 30 km/h to 40 km/h) in some parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal today (05.06.2024).

There is also a possibility of light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning over parts of Puducherry, Karaikal, the Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tirupur, Theni, hill areas of Dindigul, Tirupattur, Vellore, Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai, Tiruvallur, and Kancheepuram.

06.06.2024: Possibility of light to moderate rain with thunder, lightning, and strong winds (ranging from 30 km/h to 40 km/h) in some parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal.

Additionally, heavy rain is expected in a few places in the hilly areas of Coimbatore, Tirupur, Theni, and Dindigul districts and in Nilgiris, Erode, Krishnagiri, Tirupattur, Dharmapuri, Salem, Namakkal, Karur, and Trichy districts.

07.06.2024 and 11.06.2024: Light to moderate rain accompanied by occasional gusts of wind (ranging from 30 to 40 kilometers per hour) is expected in some parts of Tamil Nadu, including the interior and coastal regions.

Chennai and its suburbs will remain partly cloudy for the next 48 hours. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely at a few parts of the city. The maximum temperature could reach around 36-37 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature could drop to 26-27 degrees Celsius.