Tamil Nadu has 20,000 rowdies; 3,000 in Chennai, reveals RTI query

CHENNAI: A Right to Information (RTI) query revealed that there are more than 20,000 rowdies in Tamil Nadu.

Sasikumar, the head of a voluntary organisation called 'Namathu Makkal Samrajyam', has been asking all the police districts in the state for statistics about the rowdies, under the Right to Information Act.

Based on his query, it has been revealed that there are more than twenty thousand rowdies in Tamil Nadu with 3,000 rowdies in Chennai alone.

The rowdies are reportedly categorised into four categories, namely A+ (most notorious anti-social elements), A, B, and C.

Some districts lacked proper information on the rowdies, Sasikumar found.

He also insisted that the rowdies who did not reform after serving time should be arrested under the Goondas Act.

Requesting immediate action to combat the anti-social elements to improve law and order in the state, Sasikumar handed over a book of information on the rowdies to the Chief Minister, Home Secretary, DGP, and other officials.