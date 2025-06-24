Tamil Nadu: Hall tickets for classes 10, 11 supplementary exams to be distributed from June 25

CHENNAI: The hall tickets for the supplementary exams for classes 10 and 11 students will be issued from Wednesday by the Directorate of Government Examination (DGE).

The hall ticket for regular and private school students can be downloaded from the official website, www.dge.tn.gov.in. The exams will be conducted from July 4-11 from 10 am till 1:15 pm.

For Class 10, exams will begin with the language paper followed by optional language paper the next day, English on July 7, mathematics on July 8, science on July 9 and social science on July 10. For Class 11, the DGE has scheduled biology and mathematics on July 7, followed by physics and economics on July 8, chemistry on July 10 and commerce paper on July 11.

Meanwhile, the notification stated that the Class 10 practical exam will have their exams from June 26-28.. Candidates who have applied for this exam are strictly advised to personally approach the respective district Chief Education Officers (CEOs) for details of the schools where it will be held.

In the academic year 2024-25, Class 10 secured 93.80 pass percentage and Class 11 had 92.09 pass percentage.