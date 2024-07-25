Tamil Nadu had 6,565 dengue cases in 2024 so far, says TN health minister

CHENNAI: As many as 6,565 people were affected by dengue fever between January 1 to July 25 this year, state health minister Ma Subramanian said. 390 were afflicted with swine flu while 56 had bird flu, 1,481 had rat fever, 2,639 had Chikungunya, and 1,750 had jaundice, he stated.

"Unfortunately, three people have died due to these diseases. We are taking special measures to control the spread of diseases during the upcoming monsoon season," the minister said, adding that deaths due to dengue have reduced in the last few years due to continuous prevention and control measures.

Ma Subramanian inaugurated a special medical camp to identify and treat monsoon-related diseases in T Nagar on Thursday and distributed awareness pamphlets to the public. He said that these camps would help to control the spread of dengue, chikungunya, influenza, and other such diseases.

Listing the districts from where cases of monsoon illnesses have been identified, he said, "We have identified cases of dengue fever in Chennai, Coimbatore, Krishnagiri, Tirupathur, Theni, Madurai, Tirunelveli, Namakkal, and Thanjavur. Chikungunya has been reported in Cuddalore, Thanjavur, and Chennai, whereas cases of influenza have been reported from Chennai, Kanniyakumari, and Tiruvallur. Jaundice cases have been identified in Chennai, Tiruchy, and Theni."

With late referrals becoming a concern in case of monsoon-related illnesses, Ma. Subramanian requested the public to cooperate with the state health department officials and seek medical attention immediately if they experience any symptoms.

Additionally, the department is conducting fever camps in any street or village or rural area that reports more than three cases of fever. The teams are working to conduct medical camps immediately in such places.

Fever cases being reported from the government and private hospitals are also being analysed to ascertain what type of flu is causing the illnesses.

Also, measures are being taken to prevent the breeding of mosquitoes by the local bodies as well.

Last year, the department had announced that 10,000 medical camps would be set up from October to December, and more than 26,000 medical camps were organised across the State to control the spread of diseases on a large scale, the state health minister stated.