Tamil Nadu Guv RN Ravi leaves for Delhi on sudden four-day trip

CHENNAI: Governor RN Ravi left for New Delhi on a sudden four-day visit on Thursday morning, sparking speculation in political circles.

Governor Ravi departed from Chennai on an Air India passenger flight at 7.00 am, accompanied by his secretary, assistant, and security officer.

He is scheduled to return to Chennai on Sunday, May 18, at 10.30 am, according to reports.

While there has been no official word on the purpose of the visit, sources indicate that the Governor may meet President Droupadi Murmu and Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his stay in the national capital.

However, officials have maintained that the visit is part of a routine schedule.