Tamil Nadu: Guest worker held for pushing man to death

CHENNAI: A 36-year-old man was allegedly pushed to death following a verbal duel in Kolathur on Saturday night. The police have arrested a 30-year-old guest worker in connection with the murder.

According to the Rajamangalam police, the victim was identified as S Sivaprakasam, a native of Villupuram. He was working as a welder. The accused, Tipu Sultan, hails from West Bengal and made a living doing menial jobs.

According to the police, the incident happened around 9 pm on Saturday. Sivaprakasam, who was in an inebriated state, stumbled and fell on Sulthan, which led to an argument. Both got into fisticuffs, and in the melee, Sulthan pushed Sivaprakasam, who suffered a head injury. A passerby rescued Sivaprakasam and moved him to a hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

Sulthan and Sivaprakasam, who reside in the same residential complex, had a previous enmity over using the common bathroom, according to the police. Sulthan was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.