Tamil Nadu: GST outreach programme helps MSMEs, traders, individual taxpayers

CHENNAI: A comprehensive GST outreach programme was conducted by the Central GST Department, Chennai outer commissionerate from January 9 to February 21 to spread awareness among tax payers about the recently announced amnesty schemes as per the recommendations made during the 53rd and 54th GST council meetings.

This campaign covered nine districts of Tamil Nadu under Chennai outer commissionerate's jurisdiction. The department emphasises that the last date to avail the benefits of these amnesty schemes is March 31.

The event was organised to establish grassroots-level contact with taxpayers, ensuring the department reaches rural areas and remote communities, bringing tax services directly to their doorstep. Address the practical challenges faced by tax payers under the GST regime by listening to their concerns. Enable a 24/7 support system regarding GST queries for taxpayers who may not have ready access to quality tax consultants.

Many micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), traders, and individual taxpayers often struggle with tax regulations. An interactive Q&A session was clarified by the GST officers, and the presentations were delivered in the local language to enhance comprehension among the taxpayers.

The event also saw participation of officers from State GST Department and officers from MSME department giving the outreach a holistic outlook. More than 2000 taxpayers including various MSMEs, trade and manufacturers associations participated in the program apart from the general public.

Taxpayer concerns and grievances were collected and forwarded to relevant agencies for potential policy changes, ensuring continuous improvement in the GST framework. Many queries from the taxpayers were received and addressed through the dedicated service centre, helpline number, and email support, improving accessibility and assistance for taxpayers, said a press release from GST department.

The programme has helped alleviate financial stress on businesses and individuals, allowing them to focus on growth rather than prolonged legal battles Bridging digital divide:

A specialized help centre with a dedicated team of officers has been established to assist taxpayers with inquiries regarding Amnesty schemes.

For queries, contact 9498343622 on WhatsApp, and/or email gstcell.outer@gmail.com.