Tamil Nadu: Green, white industries brought under self-certification scheme

CHENNAI: In a move to give a fillip to small industries, the Housing and Urban Development Department has extended the self-certification scheme for building plan approvals to green and white category industries as well.

As per a government order dated October 7, green and white category industrial buildings in a plot area up to 7,500 sq ft, having a floor space index area up to 5,000 sq ft, and having a height of maximum 10 metres (including mezzanine floor) are eligible for the self-certification scheme.

Such buildings should have one car parking space for every 150 sq m of floor area and one two-wheeler parking space and one cycle parking for every 75 sq m of floor area.

However, the scheme will not apply to constructions in certain areas, including Coastal Regulation Zone areas, Hill Area Conservation Authority areas, aquifer recharge areas, Red Hills catchment areas, and Ecologically Sensitive Areas. Also, buildings intended to be constructed on lands classified as agricultural, institutional, open space and recreational, non-urban-use zone, road widening, roads, new town development plans, detailed development plan areas, grid of roads plan areas, and wetlands will not benefit under the scheme.

Industrial buildings eligible for self-certification are exempted from paying scrutiny fees, but the applicant should pay other fees and charges. Once the charges are paid, an e-signed approved plan along with a QR code will be instantly generated online and available for download.

In order to prevent the misuse of the scheme, the concerned planning authorities will conduct random verification to cover minimum of 10% applications submitted per month.

In a separate government order, the department has relaxed the road width norms for white and green category industries from 7m to 6m in peri-urban and village panchayat areas. In corporations, municipalities and town panchayats, road width for industries should be 7m. Road width of 7m should be applicable for orange and red category industries across the status of the local bodies.

There are 609 white category industries, including power press, physical assembly of toothbrushes, toys and others, while there are 68 green category industries, including mineralised water carpentry and wooden furniture manufacturing, flour mills, leather products and others.

The department is already implementing self-certification for residential buildings on 2,500 sq ft of land with a built-up area of 3,500 sq ft, and small scale cottage industries with 500 sq m built areas.