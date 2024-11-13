Tamil Nadu Govt will celebrate 25th anniversay of Thiruvalluvar statue's installation at Kanniyakumari: CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin has announced to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the installation of the statue of Tamil saint-poet Thiruvalluvar along the coastline of Kanniyakumari.

In a video message on X, Stalin said on Tuesday that the statue's 25th installation anniversary will be celebrated on January 1, 2025.

Thiruvalluvar statue was unvield on January 1, 2000.The Thiruvalluvar Statue stands proudly at a total height of 133 feet, symbolising the 133 chapters of Tirukkural.

The stone sculpture is located atop a small island near the town of Kanniyakumari on the southernmost point of the Indian peninsula where Bay of Bengal, Arabian Sea and the Indian Ocean meet.

Thiruvalluvar Day is celebrated annually on January 15th in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry to honour the poet and philosopher Thiruvalluvar.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi after concluding his election campaign for Lok Sabha Polls 2024 has visited the Vivekananda Rock Memorial and paid floral tributes at the Thiruvalluvar statue.