Tamil Nadu govt to honour Ilaiyaraaja for 50-year musical journey on June 2

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has organised a felicitation ceremony for music composer Ilaiyaraaja on June 2, according to a Thanthi TV report.

Chief Minister MK Stalin has announced in the Tamil Nadu assembly that the felicitation ceremony will be held to celebrate his 50 years of veteran musician's cinema journey.

Legendary Indian music composer Ilaiyaraaja returned to Chennai on March 10 after his much-celebrated Symphony performance in London.