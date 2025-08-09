Tamil Nadu govt to add 4,300 buses, luxury coaches ready by Pongal 2026

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government plans to induct 4,300 new buses for its transport corporations in three phases, according to a report in Daily Thanthi.

In the first phase, over 1,500 buses have already been brought into service across the state.

The Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) currently operates more than 1,080 buses daily, carrying over one lakh passengers. Officials said new buses will be introduced in succession.

Within the next 10 days, 10 new air-conditioned buses will be deployed. In addition, the tender process for purchasing 110 new luxury buses equipped with both bed and seat facilities is nearing completion.

These luxury buses are expected to be operational by the Pongal 2026, officials added.