Begin typing your search...

    Tamil Nadu govt releases list of 24 public holidays for 2026

    The State government has notified holidays for government offices, schools, and public institutions across Tamil Nadu for the year 2026.

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|12 Nov 2025 7:51 AM IST
    Tamil Nadu govt releases list of 24 public holidays for 2026
    X

    TN government

    Chennai: The State government has released the list of public holidays for the year 2026. The notification, issued by Chief Secretary N Muruganandam, outlines 24 public holidays applicable to government offices and institutions across TN. The list includes the following:

    January 15 (Thursday) – Pongal

    January 26 (Monday) – Republic Day

    March 21 (Saturday) – Ramzan

    April 14 (Tuesday) – Tamil New Year’s Day

    May 1 (Friday) – May Day

    May 28 (Thursday) – Bakrid

    August 15 (Saturday) – Independence Day

    August 26 – Milad-un-Nabi

    October 19 (Monday) – Ayudha Pooja

    November 8 (Sunday) – Deepavali

    December 25 (Friday) – Christmas

    The annual closing of accounts for commercial and co-operative banks will be observed on April 1 (Wednesday) as a holiday specifically for those institutions.

    Holidaysgovernment holidaysPongal HolidaysDeepavali holidayTN Government
    DTNEXT Bureau

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X