Tamil Nadu govt releases list of 24 public holidays for 2026
The State government has notified holidays for government offices, schools, and public institutions across Tamil Nadu for the year 2026.
Chennai: The State government has released the list of public holidays for the year 2026. The notification, issued by Chief Secretary N Muruganandam, outlines 24 public holidays applicable to government offices and institutions across TN. The list includes the following:
January 15 (Thursday) – Pongal
January 26 (Monday) – Republic Day
March 21 (Saturday) – Ramzan
April 14 (Tuesday) – Tamil New Year’s Day
May 1 (Friday) – May Day
May 28 (Thursday) – Bakrid
August 15 (Saturday) – Independence Day
August 26 – Milad-un-Nabi
October 19 (Monday) – Ayudha Pooja
November 8 (Sunday) – Deepavali
December 25 (Friday) – Christmas
The annual closing of accounts for commercial and co-operative banks will be observed on April 1 (Wednesday) as a holiday specifically for those institutions.