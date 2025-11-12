Tamil Nadu govt releases list of 24 public holidays for 2026

Chennai: The State government has released the list of public holidays for the year 2026. The notification, issued by Chief Secretary N Muruganandam, outlines 24 public holidays applicable to government offices and institutions across TN. The list includes the following:

January 15 (Thursday) – Pongal

January 26 (Monday) – Republic Day

March 21 (Saturday) – Ramzan

April 14 (Tuesday) – Tamil New Year’s Day

May 1 (Friday) – May Day

May 28 (Thursday) – Bakrid

August 15 (Saturday) – Independence Day

August 26 – Milad-un-Nabi

October 19 (Monday) – Ayudha Pooja

November 8 (Sunday) – Deepavali

December 25 (Friday) – Christmas

The annual closing of accounts for commercial and co-operative banks will be observed on April 1 (Wednesday) as a holiday specifically for those institutions.