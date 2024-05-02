Tamil Nadu govt proposes strict action against online gambling ads

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government on Thursday proposed to take stringent action against those who advertise the online gambling and online gaming of chance, betting, etc., through outdoor media also such as hoardings, posters, banners, autorickshaw branding etc., to promote their website/apps in the State.



"Those who wish to share information about online gambling betting activities or offer suggestion on regulation of online games or for any other grievances in this regard may please contact the web site 'www.tnonlinegamingauthority.com' and also use the Authority email tnoga@tn.gov.in, " a release from state government read.

The Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Online Gambling and Regulation of Online Games Act, 2022 specifically provides for prohibition on playing online gambling and online game of chance, betting etc.

Those who indulge in playing such online gambling are liable for imprisonment which may extend to 3 months or fine amount which may extend to Rs.5,000/- or both.

It is also pertinent to point out that the said Act prohibits financial institutions/payment gateways to engage in transactions towards online gambling or online game of chance.

Advertisement of online gambling services or online game of chance is prohibited under the said Act, which specifically provides that no person shall make or cause to make any advertisement in any media including electronic means of communication in the State of Tamil Nadu which directly or indirectly promotes or induces any person to indulge in online gambling with money or other stakes.

The said Act also specifies penalty of imprisonment which may extend to 1 year on fine amount which may extend to Rs.5 Lakh or both for those persons/company indulging in such advertisement.

If they repeat the same offence, they are liable for 1 to 3 years of imprisonment and a fine of Rs.5 lakh to 10 lakh.

The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has also given a direction that as per Consumer Protection Act, 2019 and other Acts, there is a ban on advertisement on prohibited activities/services and action will be taken on any persons/Celebrities/Advertisement firms/ Advertisement producers/Social media platform for carrying out such advertisements.