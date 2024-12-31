Tamil Nadu govt marks silver jubilee of Tiruvalluvar statue in grandeur, launches glass fibre bridge in Kanniyakumari

CHENNAI: The iconic ‘Ayyan Tiruvalluvar’ statue in Kanniyakumari, a beacon of Tamil culture and heritage, marked a significant milestone on Monday, as its silver jubilee was celebrated with a plethora of events and inaugurals that underscored its enduring significance.

Chief Minister MK Stalin, unveiled a slew of attractions, including a state-of-the-art glass fibre bridge connecting the statue to the Vivekananda Rock, a laser light and sound show that spread over the sea, and a decorative arch aptly titled ‘Statue of Wisdom’.

“The state-of-the-art facilities and the laser show, a first of its kind spread over the sea had become an instant hit with the public,” Tourism and HR&CE secretary B Chandramohan told DT Next.

The laser show, which has a spread of about 420 metres, showcases the legacy and values prescribed by Tamil poets. The public can see the show from the Island, and the laser display will spread over the sea and the towering statue of Thiruvallur.

The show will be hosted in English and Tamil and aimed at children to infuse the values of Valluvam. A charge of Rs 150 will be collected. Chandramohan added that the glass bridge is another iconic structure aimed at promoting tourism in Kanyakumari district.

A press release said that the 77-meter-long glass fibre bridge, a marvel of modern engineering, was constructed for Rs 37 crore and promises to provide visitors with a unique and breathtaking perspective of the surroundings. The bridge's design, approved by the Indian Institute of Technology's Marine Engineering Department, takes into account the region's unique environmental factors, ensuring its stability and longevity.

In addition to the infrastructural enhancements, the Chief Minister also felicitated 22 individuals who have made significant contributions to the propagation of Tirukkural.

As part of celebrations, sand sculptor Sudarsan Pattnaik created a sand art tribute to the revered Tamil poet and philosopher.

CM Stalin, inspected the sand sculpture and appreciated the renowned sand artist Pattnaik's skill and creativity in capturing the essence of Tiruvalluvar's legacy, the release said. Deputy CM Udayanidhi Stalin, State Ministers EV Velu and Thangam Thennarasu accompanied the CM, the release added.