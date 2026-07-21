Tamil Nadu govt hospitals to roll out QDENGA, country's first dengue vaccine

Vaccine approved for people aged 4 to 60

The vaccine has been approved for individuals between 4 and 60 years of age and can be administered regardless of whether they have previously been infected with dengue.

Unlike some earlier dengue vaccines, QDENGA does not require pre-vaccination screening, meaning eligible individuals can receive the vaccine without undergoing tests to determine prior dengue infection.

Health officials said this is expected to simplify vaccination and improve access, particularly in dengue-prone regions.