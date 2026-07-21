Tamil Nadu govt hospitals to roll out QDENGA, country's first dengue vaccine

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Health Department has decided to administer the newly approved QDENGA dengue vaccine through government hospitals following the Centre's approval of India's first vaccine against dengue. The State government is preparing to introduce the vaccine as part of its dengue prevention strategy, with priority expected to be given to eligible beneficiaries through the public healthcare system.
The move comes after the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) granted market authorisation to Takeda Biopharmaceuticals India's QDENGA, making it the country's first approved dengue vaccine.
The vaccine has been approved for individuals between 4 and 60 years of age and can be administered regardless of whether they have previously been infected with dengue.
Unlike some earlier dengue vaccines, QDENGA does not require pre-vaccination screening, meaning eligible individuals can receive the vaccine without undergoing tests to determine prior dengue infection.
Health officials said this is expected to simplify vaccination and improve access, particularly in dengue-prone regions.
QDENGA is administered as two subcutaneous injections of 0.5 ml each, with the second dose given three months after the first.
According to Takeda, the vaccine has been designed to provide protection against all four dengue virus serotypes, irrespective of previous exposure to the disease.
The approval was based on evidence from the company's global clinical development programme, which included 19 Phase I, II and III clinical trials involving more than 28,000 participants across dengue-endemic and non-endemic countries.
The Indian regulator also reviewed findings from the Phase III DEN-302 clinical trial conducted in India among participants aged between 4 and 60 years.
The company said long-term follow-up data collected over seven years showed that QDENGA continued to provide protection against dengue infection and dengue-related hospitalisation caused by all four virus serotypes.
Since its global launch in 2022, QDENGA has received regulatory approval in 43 countries, with more than 32 million doses distributed worldwide.
With Tamil Nadu reporting seasonal dengue cases every year, the Health Department has decided to introduce the vaccine through government hospitals as part of its public health programme.
Officials said the vaccine rollout will complement existing dengue control measures, including mosquito breeding source reduction, surveillance, public awareness campaigns and early diagnosis.
Health experts said vaccination, combined with sustained vector control measures and community participation, would help strengthen the State's efforts to reduce dengue infections and related hospitalisations in the coming years.