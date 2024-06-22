Tamil Nadu govt eyes GI tags for 10 agricultural products

CHENNAI: State Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Department informed the Assembly that steps are being taken to get Geographical Index (GI) tags for 10 products including Sathyamangalam Marjoram (Erode), Kollimalai Pepper (Namakkal), Minampur Seeraga Samba (Ranipet), Cholavanthan Betel in the year 2024-2025.

The department also said it would conduct three Agri exhibitions (Agri-Expo) in three districts in the year 2024-2025.

The department also informed that the Kalaignar’s All Village Integrated Agriculture Development Project will be implemented in 2,482 village panchayats in the year 2024-2025 at an estimated cost of Rs 176.15 crore.