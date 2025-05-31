Tamil Nadu govt cuts half Local Bodies Entertainment Tax on films

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has issued an order to reduce the Local Bodies Entertainment Tax for films.

As per the new order, the tax has been reduced from 8% to 4%. People from the film industry have welcomed this move.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, every year, more than 1,000 films are released in Tamil Nadu. Until now, a Local Bodies Entertainment Tax of up to 8% was added to movie ticket prices. Many in the film industry had been saying this tax was too high and were requesting the government to reduce it.

They especially pointed out that small-budget films were badly affected by this high tax. Because of this, the film industry kept asking the Tamil Nadu government to lower the tax. Now, the government has responded by cutting the tax in half.

Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) extended heartfelt gratitude to the Chief Minister Stalin for responding to the long-standing plea from industry.

When DT Next contacted Tirupur Subramaniam, distributor, theatre owner and former head of Tamil Nadu Theatre Owners and Exhibitors' Association, he said, "The reduction in entertainment tax is not fruitful to theatre owners by any means. The speculations of reducing ticket prices are baseless. We have not increased the prices in the last 7-8 years.

Despite incurring losses through films and the rising cost of electricity bill, property tax and water tax, we have maintained the same prices for the audience to come and experience films. There won't be any reduction in ticket costs."

