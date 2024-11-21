Tamil Nadu govt colleges to get leased internet line

CHENNAI: All the government Arts and Science Colleges and Colleges of Education in Tamil Nadu will be provided with a leased line internet facility with 100 mbps speed.

Additionally, the Higher Education Department also decided that the internet connection will also be established in seven government engineering colleges and 31 government polytechnic colleges this year to strengthen the technological and communication infrastructure.

A senior official from the department said, “At present, we’ll ensure that internet facilities are available to 150 government Arts and Science colleges and colleges of education by providing Optical Fibre Connection (OFC) through TANFINET under the Bharat Net project. Internet facilities will be useful for both faculty members and also students, especially those staying in hostels. They’ll be able to access the internet through labs and mobile phones.”

Each student will be given a login ID to access the internet. Students can access only those portals, which are permitted by the college management. “The connection speed will be increased in the future according to the requirements of the college and the students. Labs will also be equipped with the latest desktop computers. Internet access for students will be unlimited and related to their studies,” he added.