Tamil Nadu govt arranges flight for differently-abled cricketers stranded in Varanasi

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has made arrangements to bring back the state's differently-abled cricketers stranded in Varanasi, caused by the overcrowding in Maha Kumbh.

According to Thanthi TV, the players were waiting at the Varanasi railway station, unable to board the train because the crowd who went to the Kumbh boarded in their compartment which they had booked.

Following the orders of Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, officials have arranged a flight to bring back players to Tamil Nadu.

The team's captain Sachin Siva had earlier appealed to the state government for assistance in arranging transportation, highlighting the difficulties they face to return to Chennai.