Tamil Nadu govt announces distribution of sweet pongal along with lunch for students on birth anniv of prominent leaders

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Government on Tuesday has issued an order announcing that school students will be distributed sweet pongal along with lunch on the birth anniversary of prominent leaders.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, sweet pongal will be given to students of classes 1–10 who are eligible for the nutritious meal programme.

It is reported that Rs 4.27 crore has been alloted for this announcement and this will be distributed in 43,131 centres in Tamil Nadu.