Tamil Nadu Governor Ravi, CM Stalin pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi

CHENNAI: Governor R N Ravi, Chief Minister M K Stalin and leaders of political parties on Wednesday paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary.

Floral tributes were paid to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Bhavan and the Government Egmore museum complex.

Usually, on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanthi, the Governor and the Chief Minister together pay tributes to the father of the nation and take part in a related government event.

On behalf of the AIADMK, party office-bearers led by senior leaders C Ponnaiyan and D Jayakumar paid floral tributes at Gandhi Mandapam, Guindy.

Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami hailed Gandhiji's services to the nation in his message.

In separate messages, CM Stalin, and Palaniswami paid rich tributes to K Kamaraj, iconic leader, freedom fighter and former Chief Minister, on his death anniversary.

Ruling DMK and main opposition AIADMK leaders showered flowers and laid wreaths at the Kamaraj memorial here.

