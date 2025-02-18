Tamil Nadu government to present 2025-2026 Budget on March 14

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government will present its budget for the 2025-26 financial year in the Tamil Nadu legislative assembly here on March 14.

Tamil Nadu finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu would present the budget for the ensuing fiscal at the assembly hall in the state Secretariat on Friday, March 14, Tamil Nadu assembly Speaker M Appavu told reporters at the assembly Secretariat on Tuesday afternoon.

The business advisory committee of the House would meet later that afternoon to decide the duration of the session. Supplementary budget for the year would be presented the following Friday on March 21, Appavu informed reporters.

The budget session of the State Assembly is likely to be a stormy one considering the prevailing political climate in the state. While the DMK led ruling alliance would go on the offensive against BJP union government for non-allocation and delay in release of funds due to the state from the Centre besides the most recent imposition of National Education Policy, acceptance of which has been made conditional by union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan to avail funds for the Samagraha Shiksha Abhiyan scheme, the opposition AIADMK and BJP would attempt to seize the opportunity to raise the law and order situation in the state, more so in the backdrop of seeming spurt in crimes against women and children, mainly sexual offences.

The ruling DMK could attempt to offset criticism of the opposition by making a few surprise announcements, most likely one related to Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai (KMUT) scheme. Expectation is high among the people about a likely announcement related to the scheme after deputy chief minister Udhayanidhi Stalin publicly declared that more eligible beneficiaries would be added to the KMUT scheme in a few months.

The session would also see the tally of the DMK go up by one following the entry of V C Chandrakumar into the house again as the MLA of Erode East. Chandrakumar was elected from the urban Erode constituency in a bypoll held on February 5.