Begin typing your search...

    Tamil Nadu Government to launch app for PDS consumers

    The project would be executed at a cost of Rs 20 lakh, minister R Sakkarapani said on Tuesday. “The platform aims to empower consumers to lodge complaints related to service deficiencies,” he said.

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|9 April 2025 7:00 AM IST  ( Updated:2025-04-09 01:30:26  )
    Tamil Nadu Government to launch app for PDS consumers
    X

    State Minister for Food and Civil Supplies, R Sakkarapani 

    CHENNAI: In a bid to enhance consumer protection and modernise food distribution infrastructure, the Food and Civil Supplies department is going to dedicate a Consumer Grievance Web Portal and Mobile App.

    The project would be executed at a cost of Rs 20 lakh, minister R Sakkarapani said on Tuesday. “The platform aims to empower consumers to lodge complaints related to service deficiencies,” he said.

    TN govermentPDSPDS ConsumersPDS AppFood and Civil Supplies Minister R Sakkarapani
    DTNEXT Bureau

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X