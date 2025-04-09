Begin typing your search...
Tamil Nadu Government to launch app for PDS consumers
The project would be executed at a cost of Rs 20 lakh, minister R Sakkarapani said on Tuesday. “The platform aims to empower consumers to lodge complaints related to service deficiencies,” he said.
CHENNAI: In a bid to enhance consumer protection and modernise food distribution infrastructure, the Food and Civil Supplies department is going to dedicate a Consumer Grievance Web Portal and Mobile App.
