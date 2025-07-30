Tamil Nadu government to award three clubs per dist to encourage anti-drug action

CHENNAI: In a new initiative, the Higher Education Department will select the three best anti-drug clubs and volunteering teams from Arts and Science, Engineering and Polytechnic colleges and award them for their activities in the camps to eradicate the drug menace.

In a recent government order, Higher Education Secretary P Sankar said directions have been issued to select the three best anti-drug clubs and volunteering teams in schools and colleges in every district and award prizes every year.

The order further said the secretary has requested to issue necessary instructions to the regional joint directors of Directorate of collegiate Education and the nodal officers of the Directorate of Technical Education, both under the Higher Education Department, to collect insight into the activities done by the anti-drug clubs and volunteering teams in the academic year 2024-2025 from all Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) including government, government aided and self financing institutions under their control, consolidate the report and forward it to the respective district collector through Excise Department Assistant commissioner.

Accordingly, a circular was issued to all heads of the institutions to collect the required information about the activities of the clubs and to submit the report with immediate effect.

The state government has made it mandatory that each institution should have an anti-drug club involving voluntary students to make it a drug-free institution.