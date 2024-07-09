Tamil Nadu Government schools students emerge as toppers in hockey league

CHENNAI: As many as 25 government schools in Tamil Nadu topped the two-day district-level School Hockey League that concluded on Tuesday.



The event was organised by the Tamil Nadu School Hockey League in association with the Hockey unit of TN. For the event, as many as 306 schools from across the State had registered to participate in the competition.

Out of the 306 schools, 81 schools are government and aided schools. And, among the government schools participating, as many as 25 government and aided schools topped the league and have qualified themselves into the advanced level.

Additionally, 21 schools bagged second place. Meanwhile, the top performing teams have qualified themselves for zonal-level.

Meanwhile, as part of inculcating sports among government school students, the State government has been implementing various schemes to encourage sports talent among school children and to produce sportspersons at the national and international levels from TN.

As part of this, competitions for school students at zonal, district and state levels are also being conducted, in TN, 2,676 students from TN participated in the sports events conducted by the School Games Federation of India and have won 95 gold, 112 silver and 202 bronze medals at the national-level.

Hence, to further encourage students, in 2024-25, a budget allocation of Rs 12.5 crore has been provided for school sports activities.