Tamil Nadu government releases revamped syllabus for polytechnic courses

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government released the revamped syllabus for the second-year and third-year polytechnic diploma courses after implementing the new curriculum for the first year.

The courses include a diploma in Civil Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Electrical and Electronics Engineering, Electrical, and Communication Engineering, and Computer Engineering. The new syllabus for these courses was prepared based on the current industry requirements.

Besides around 400 private institutions, a total of 51 government polytechnic colleges and 34 government-aided colleges are functioning across the State currently. The admissions for various three-year diploma courses are given accordingly to students, who successfully completed the Class 10 exam. Similarly, the Class 12 student could get lateral entry admission by joining the second year of any diploma course.

The new curriculum for the first year diploma students was implemented last academic year, as per the announcement from the State government.

A senior official from the Directorate of Technical Education (DOTE) told DT Next that the syllabus for the second and third year diploma students pursuing various courses in polytechnic colleges is also changed for this year. “The draft syllabus for the second and third year diploma students was uploaded in the DOTE portal so that all the stakeholders and educationists could give their feedback and suggestions and the genuine updates will be amended accordingly”, he added.

Stating that the syllabus was prepared according to the latest requirements of industries not only within the state but also across the country, he said, “As part of equipping classroom infrastructure to impart quality education with the new curriculum, smart classrooms are being established in all government polytechnic colleges at the cost of Rs 10 crore, which will help in incorporating knowledge gained from text and theoretical content into real life applications and learning”.

Hailing the update of syllabus for diploma students in the State, D Murugesan, a senior office bearer of TN Polytechnic Faculty Welfare Association, said, “This updated curriculum will help the diploma students land good jobs and it will create plenty of job opportunities”. He said that the state government has to ensure that the lab facilities are improved according to the latest standards.