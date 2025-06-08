Tamil Nadu government reconstitutes State Consumer Protection Council

CHENNAI: The State government has reconstituted the Consumer Protection Council with effect from May 30, 2025.

According to a gazette notification issued by the Department of Cooperation, Food and Consumer Protection, the Council will now be chaired by Minister for Food and Civil Supplies R Sakkarapani.

The reconstituted body comprises several elected representatives, including DMK MPs DM Kathir Anand and S Murasoli, as well as DMK MLAs SR Raja and Anniyur Siva, who have also been nominated among the members.

Satyabrata Sahoo, Principal Secretary of the Cooperation, Food, and Consumer Protection Department, will serve as the Member-Secretary of the Council, tasked with advising the State on measures to enhance consumer protection and promote awareness.

The 22-member council comprises a broad spectrum of stakeholders representing consumer rights groups, public sector undertakings, regulatory bodies, industry chambers, and academia. Officials including the Commissioner of Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Department, the Registrar of the State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, CMD of Tangedco, and senior representatives from Indian Oil Corporation, the state-level bankers committee, and the Bureau of Indian Standards (Southern Region) are also part of the council.

Furthermore, it features the heads of prominent civil society and consumer advocacy groups, such as the Erode Consumer Protection Centre, the Citizen Consumer and Civic Action Group (CAG), the Consumer Awareness Federation of India, and the Consumer Research Education Action Training Empowerment (CREATE).

Institutional representation also includes the Principal of Ethiraj College for Women, the President of the Madras Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and the Tamil Nadu Hotels Association.