Tamil Nadu: Government Railway Police arrests woman, lover, 2 minors for staging murder as suicide

CHENNAI: Government Railway Police have arrested four persons, including a woman and two minor boys, for murdering a man and dumping his body by the railway tracks near Putlur railway station in Tiruvallur district two months ago to stage it as an accident.

The victim, Aravind (29), a resident of Putlur village near Tiruvallur, worked as a driver transporting liquor for a Tasmac godown in Kakkalur, police said.

The victim lived with his wife and a four-year-old daughter. His family approached the authorities in mid-June, claiming he had gone missing, and on June 20, his body was found near the railway tracks.

Based on the family's complaint, suspecting foul play, GRP (Tiruvallur) initiated investigations and found that the deceased had an enmity with one S Paulraj (47), over both men being in an illicit relationship with the same woman, Usha (29). However, Usha wanted to cut ties with Aravind, who was pestering her. She invited him home, intending to murder him.

Police said that Usha conspired with Paulraj to kill Aravind. On June 19, she lured him home, where Paulraj and two minor boys strangled him to death and then dumped his body on the railway tracks to stage the murder as a suicide.

Usha, Paulraj (47), and two minor boys have been arrested. However, another suspect, Murugaiyan, remains at large, police said.