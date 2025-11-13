Tamil Nadu government hikes dearness allowance for state government employees

CHENNAI: After repeated representations from various associations, The Tamil Nadu government announced Dearness Allowance (DA) for state government employees and teachers.

Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday announced 3 percent DA hike for Government employees. DA will be increased from 55 percent to 58 percent from July 1. This will cost an additional expenditure of Rs 1,829 crore to the state finance.

This will benefit about 16 lakh government officials, pensioners and family pensioners. The state government will allocate additional funds for the benefit of teachers, pensioners and family pensioners, the government statement said.

The Tamil Nadu Government Officials Union on Saturday appealed to Chief Minister M K Stalin to hike Dearness Allowance (DA) for State government employees by 3 percent.