Tamil Nadu government forms Chennai City Urban Disaster Management Authority

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has formed Chennai City Urban Disaster Management Authority (CCUDMA) to deal with disasters in Chennai.

The Commission has been formed under the chairmanship of the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) Commissioner J Kumaragurubaran and comprises of the District Collector and the Police Commissioner, according to Maalaimalar.

GCC's Deputy Commissioner, CMDA's Chief Executive Officer, and the Chief Engineer of Water Resources Department (WRD) have also been named as the members of the commission.