Tamil Nadu government approves euthanasia for terminally ill stray dogs

CHENNAI: In a move aimed at addressing the growing threat posed by stray dogs, the Tamil Nadu government has issued a Government Order (GO) permitting mercy killing (euthanasia) of critically ill or severely suffering stray dogs.

As per the directive, euthanasia must be carried out only by registered veterinary professionals, and proper documentation and humane burial of the animals must be ensured. The order has been issued by the Animal Husbandry Department in response to rising public complaints and health concerns, said a Daily Thanthi report.

The stray dog menace in Tamil Nadu has been escalating in recent years, causing widespread fear and frustration among the public. Incidents of dog bites, rabies infections, road accidents, and general safety concerns have become increasingly common especially affecting children, women, and the elderly.

According to official data, over 3 lakh people were affected by dog bites in the past year alone. The problem is prevalent across both urban and rural areas, and many victims belong to vulnerable sections of society.

Rabies, a deadly disease with a nearly 100% fatality rate, continues to be a major concern due to the uncontrolled breeding of stray dogs and lack of vaccination programs. Stray dogs darting onto roads have also caused accidents, posing danger to motorists. School-going children, solitary elderly citizens, and night-shift workers are particularly vulnerable to attacks.

With the situation worsening, the government’s new directive seeks to balance public safety with humane treatment of suffering animals, ensuring that mercy killing is applied strictly under medical and legal guidelines.