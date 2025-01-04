Tamil Nadu government announces 6-day Pongal holiday starting from January 14

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu government has declared a six-day holiday for government offices, schools, and public institutions in celebration of the Pongal festival.

The holiday will begin on January 14, and continue until January 19.

The declaration comes after the government had already announced a five-day holiday for the occasion, with January 17, being added as an additional holiday.

This extension ensures that public sector employees, students, and teachers have a continuous six-day break to celebrate the harvest festival with their families, said a Daily Thanthi report.

The government’s decision follows requests from various groups, including students, parents, teachers, and government employees, who urged the state to provide a holiday on January 17, allowing people to return to their native places for the festival.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has accepted to these requests and confirmed that January 17, 2025, will be a local holiday for all government offices, public sector organizations, schools, colleges, and educational institutions across Tamil Nadu.

Additionally, to compensate for the extended holiday, January 25, Saturday, will be designated as a working day.

