Tamil Nadu gets nod to procure 1,500 MW power for long-run demand

The 1,500 MW medium-term procurement will be undertaken through tariff-based competitive bidding under the Finance, Own and Operate framework. TNPDCL has sought limited deviations from the standard bidding documents to provide commercial clarity and safeguard its interests. The Commission reiterated that the utility should optimise surplus power during non-solar hours through market sales, explore battery energy storage systems to shift surplus solar generation to peak periods, and strengthen demand forecasting and resource planning to ensure reliable and cost-effective supply.