Tamil Nadu gets 4 more govt arts & science colleges

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday inaugurated four new governmentarts and science collegesas well new buildings at Thiruvalluvar University in Vellore at a cost of Rs 36.18 crore.

Stalin virtually inaugurated the new government arts and science colleges at KV Kuppam in Vellore, Thuraiyur in Trichy, Ulundurpet in Kallakurichi and Chengam in Tiruvannamalai district. The colleges, which were announced by the chief minister on May 30 and developed by the state higher education department, will start functioning from the 2025-26 academic year. The colleges will start functioning with five different courses each.

Each college has been sanctioned 12 teaching positions (assistant professor positions for the first year alone) and 14 non-teaching staff each. Altogether, 48 teaching positions and 46 non-teaching positions have been created for the five colleges. The government has allocated Rs 8.67 crore towards recurring and non-recurring expenditure for the five institutions, which would enable 1,120 students in the respective regions to pursue higher education.

With the addition of the four colleges, the number of government arts and science colleges has increased to 180 in the state. The four government institutions have been established in addition to the 11 Government Arts and Science Colleges, which were announced for the current academic year in the State Assembly and accordingly inaugurated by the Chief Minister on May 26.

The chief minister also threw open the newly constructed buildings at Thiruvalluvar University, which included a five-story academic building developed at Rs 18.74 crore, residential quarters of the vice-chancellor (Rs 2.38 crore) and residential quarters for assistant professors, built at a cost of Rs 8.49 crore on the campus.

Deputy chief minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, PWD minister EV Velu, Higher Education minister Govi Chezhian, state chief secretary N Muruganandam and higher education secretary S Samayamoorthy also took part in the virtual inauguration held at the state secretariat.