Tamil Nadu: Fugitive held after six years in Thanjavur

TIRUCHY: A murder accused who evaded court appearance was secured on Tuesday while he came to visit his children from his hideout.

It is said that Mohanraj (45), a resident of Tiruvidaimarudur in Thanjavur, had a quarrel with his wife Jayachithra, and she used to go to her paternal house.

On April 27, 2016, Mohanraj, who was under the influence of alcohol, attacked his wife with a steel rod and she was undergoing treatment in the hospital.

However, she succumbed on April 30, 2016. Based on the complaint by Jayachithra’s mother Devi, Tiruneelakudi police registered a case and arrested Mohanraj. The case was in progress with Thanjavur Mahila court, and Mohanraj appeared before the court till 2019 and later absconded.

Subsequently, the judge issued an arrest warrant. A special team of police arrested him when he came to visit his children. He was later produced before the court.