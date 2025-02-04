Tamil Nadu forms panel to suggest appropriate pension scheme for govt staff

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday constituted a three-member committee to recommend the most appropriate pension scheme for the state government employees taking into consideration the employees’ demands and the State’s financial situation.

A notification issued by the state government late on Tuesday night said that the Tamil Nadu government has decided to constitute a three-member committee of officers to thoroughly study the Old Pension Scheme, participatory pension scheme, and Unified Pension Scheme and recommend the best pension scheme for Tamil Nadu government employees besides taking into account the financial situation of the state and government employees’ demands regarding the scheme.

The three-member committee will consist of the additional chief secretary of the State’s rural development department Mr Gagandeep Singh Bedi, former director of Madras School of Economics professor KR Shanmugam and deputy secretary (Revenue & expenditure) of the state finance department Mr Prathik Dayal.

The committee has been advised to submit its detailed report and recommendations to the state government within nine months, the release added.

The committee has been constituted following the notification issued by the union government on January 24, 2025 regarding the unified pension scheme for union government employees.

Tamil Nadu finance minister Thangam Thennarasu, early last month, announced in the state assembly that the state government would constitute a committee regarding the implementation of the Old Pension Scheme for the state government employees after the union government released the guidelines for the Unified Pension Scheme.

Pertinently, the ruling DMK promised in its election manifesto for the 2021 state assembly polls that it would implement the old pension scheme for all Tamil Nadu government employees who have been insisting that the Old Pension Scheme, which was in vogue before April 1, 2003, must be implemented for them.