Tamil Nadu flourishes under Dravidian Model; more duties, scheme to fulfil: CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Celebrating the successful completion of four years of the DMK regime, a jubilant Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday said that there were more duties and schemes left for his Dravidian Model government to fulfil.

Speaking at the four-year achievement celebration at Anna Centenary Library, Stalin expressed pride and satisfaction over the achievements of the government headed by him and said, "Tamil Nadu is flourishing and happy under the Dravidian Model government. But, I do not insist that we have accomplished everything during the four years. There are a lot more duties and schemes to fulfil. Another year is left for this government. The Dravidian Model government will continue beyond that after winning the Assembly Polls with your (people) support. Hence, we say, "Glorious four years lauded by the nation; Let it continue for many more years."

Highlighting the progress achieved by Tamil Nadu under his leadership, the Chief Minister said, "If one were to list out the things absent in the regime, it must be the absence of poverty, hunger deaths, inflation, major caste conflicts, communal conflicts and violence. The evils pushing the society backward are absent in this regime. We have created such a situation."

Asserting that the state people feel empowered because their issues were being addressed and justice was being delivered to the marginalised, the Chief Minister said, "Today, I can confidently say that I have lived up to the trust placed in me by the people."

Throwing light on the success of his pioneering schemes like Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam, which provides Rs 1,000 each to over 1.14 crore women in the state every month, Stalin said, "Each beneficiary proudly says, 'Our brother Stalin has given us dignity.'

Also trumpeting the benefits of ‘Makkaludan Mudhalvar’, Vidiyal Payanam and Chief Minister's Breakfast Scheme and Pudhumai Penn Scheme, the Chief Minister said that Tamil Nadu ranked first in several indices compiled by the Union government, including the unprecedented GSDP growth rate of 9.69% achieved by the state.

"This is not just a government of efficiency — it's a government of ethics and values," said Stalin.

Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, ministers MRK Panneerselvam, Thangam Thennarasu, Ma Subramanian, P K Sekar Babu, S S Sivasankar, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, TRB Rajaa and MPs and senior bureaucrats also took part in the celebration.