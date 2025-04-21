Tamil Nadu flies high in its debut at 42nd Weifang International Kite Festival

CHENNAI: Making the first-ever global display of Tamil cultural symbols and language in an international kite championship, Tamil Nadu made its debut at the 42nd Weifang International Kite Festival held from April 18-20 in China, globally celebrated as the ‘Kite Capital of the World’.

This aims to strengthen Tamil Nadu’s presence on the international tourism map while celebrating cultural pride and identity.

Team Skyters, with the support of Tamil Nadu Tourism, showcased the State’s vibrant culture for the very first time through two creations. A giant Jallikattu bull kite symbolised the power, pride, and tradition of Tamil Nadu’s iconic sport. It became the centrepiece of attention — flying high and commanding admiration from visitors across the world. Another kite with the Tamil script ‘Vaazhga Tamil’ (Long Live Tamil) marked a historic global flight of Tamil language and identity.

These kites will be featured at the Tamil Nadu International Kite Festival 2025 to be held in May at Mahabalipuram.

With participation from over 50 countries and more than 50,000 spectators, this festival united kite enthusiasts and artists from around the globe, said a press release.