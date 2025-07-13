Tamil Nadu: Fire triggered by gas leak injures 4 of a family in Kancheepuram

CHENNAI: A fire accident caused by a gas leak at a residence in Pillayar Palayam, Kancheepuram, left four people severely injured, including a 7-year-old girl and a woman who sustained over 80 per cent burns. The incident occurred on Sunday morning when a rubber tube connecting a gas stove and the LPG cylinder caught fire.

The fire broke out at the house of Mohanraj (35), who works at a chemical firm in Kancheepuram. His wife, Manimekalai (30), reportedly turned on the gas connection to boil water for bathing. After placing the vessel on the stove, she went to the washroom, leaving their seven-year-old daughter Kirubashini in the bedroom.

According to police sources, she failed to turn off the gas connection, and the heat from the stove ignited the rubber tube, which melted and triggered a blaze.

The fire spread quickly through the room. Manimekalai attempted to rescue her daughter and rushed out of the house with her, suffering severe burns in the process. Her mother-in-law, Komala, and a relative, Srinivasan, also sustained injuries while trying to assist during the chaos.

Neighbours who noticed the fire alerted the Fire and Rescue Services. A firefighting team arrived at the scene and extinguished the flames. All four injured were initially taken to the Government Hospital in Kancheepuram.

"Manimekalai suffered over 80 per cent burns and is being shifted to Kilpauk Medical College Hospital in Chennai for advanced treatment," an investigation officer said. The police have registered a case and are investigating.