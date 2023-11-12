Tamil Nadu: Fire breaks out at hut in Madurai; no casualties reported

MADURAI: A fire broke out at a hut in Tamil Nadu's Madurai, said an official from the Fire Rescue Department.

However, no casualties were reported.

Upon receiving the information, the fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

A dousing operation was underway at the time of filing this report.

Meanwhile, the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. added the official

Earlier today, a fire broke out at the Saibaba temple in Chennai's Mylapore.