Tamil Nadu: Fire breaks out at hut in Madurai; no casualties reported

Upon receiving the information, the fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

12 Nov 2023 4:19 PM GMT
Tamil Nadu: Fire breaks out at hut in Madurai; no casualties reported
Visuals from the spot (ANI)

MADURAI: A fire broke out at a hut in Tamil Nadu's Madurai, said an official from the Fire Rescue Department.

However, no casualties were reported.

Upon receiving the information, the fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

A dousing operation was underway at the time of filing this report.

Meanwhile, the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. added the official

Earlier today, a fire broke out at the Saibaba temple in Chennai's Mylapore.

ANI

