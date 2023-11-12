Begin typing your search...
Tamil Nadu: Fire breaks out at hut in Madurai; no casualties reported
Upon receiving the information, the fire tenders were rushed to the spot.
MADURAI: A fire broke out at a hut in Tamil Nadu's Madurai, said an official from the Fire Rescue Department.
However, no casualties were reported.
A dousing operation was underway at the time of filing this report.
Meanwhile, the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. added the official
Earlier today, a fire broke out at the Saibaba temple in Chennai's Mylapore.
