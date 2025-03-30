Tamil Nadu: Final exams for Classes 1 to 5 advanced due to rising heat

CHENNAI: In view of the rising temperatures across Tamil Nadu, the Directorate of Elementary Education (DEE) under the Directorate of School Education has advanced the final exams for classes 1 to 5 from April 7 till 17.

Earlier, the exams were scheduled from April 9 till 21 for primary classes and from April 8 till 24 for classes 6 to 9.

However, as per the DEE notification released on Sunday, it was confirmed that the final exams for classes 1 to 5 have been advanced as per the directions of the Chief Minister MK Stalin and Minister of School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamzhi.

And, final exam timetables for classes 6 to 9 are likely to remain unchanged.

The timetable is as follows; Tamil paper on April 7, other language paper on April 8, English paper on April 9, mathematics paper on April 11 and for classes 4 and 5 alone, science paper on April 15 and social science on April 17.

The exams will be conducted from 10 am till 12 noon on the days scheduled, noted DEE.

Meanwhile, the final exam for class 12 and 11 concluded on March 25 and March 27, respectively. And, the class 10 board exams are currently underway with over 9.13 students registered for the exam.

Over 8.21 lakh students appeared for class 12 and 8.18 lakh students wrote class 11 board exams this academic year.

The evaluation of answer papers for class 12 will be held from April 4 till 17 and for class 11 from April 19 till 30.

The tentative results dates announced by the Directorate of Government Examination (DGE) are May 9 for class 12. And, May 19 for classes 11 and 10.