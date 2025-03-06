Tamil Nadu farmers stage hunger strike in support of Delhi protest

TIRUCHY: The Tamil Nadu unit of Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SMK) staged a hunger strike in support of the protest in Delhi demanding to legalise the MSP for farm products on Wednesday.

Despite there being a protest by SMK in Delhi since November 26, 2024, for various demands including legalizing MSP, the union government has been maintaining unusual silence.

Later, a talk was organised by the union ministers on February 19 and 22 with the protesting farmers but still, no assurance was given on MSP and the farmers intensified their protest and sought the support of the farmers across the country.

While a talk by the ministers was scheduled on March 19, the Tamil Nadu unit of SMK staged a hunger strike in Thanjavur on Wednesday in which several hundreds of farmers took part.

“Despite the hunger strike of SMK leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal continuing for more than 100 days, the unusual silence by the union government surprises the farmers across the nation. If anything happens to him, there will be unimaginable riots across the country”, warned PR Pandian, the president of SMK, Tamil Nadu unit.

Pandian demanded Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin to put pressure on the union government in legalising the MSP which will help crores of farmers across the country.