Tamil Nadu: Farmers seek support for tender coconut exports

COIMBATORE: Farmers have sought the support of the government to develop infrastructure to take up the export of tender coconuts to improve their livelihood.

As tender coconuts have a shorter shelf life, the farmers claimed they couldn’t explore export options.

“The shelf life of tender coconut is only seven days. If tender coconuts were to be sent abroad, then they should be preserved in air-conditioned containers. A few farmers have exported a consignment of tender coconuts by ship to Dubai in the past, but their venture wasn’t successful,” said M Anandaraj, a coconut exporter in Pollachi, who is into the export of coconuts from Pollachi to more than ten countries.

The export of tender coconuts is not feasible as they have a shorter shelf life. It may take longer to send the consignment by ship, while its cost may go up if sent by flight. As demand for tender coconuts is high in the domestic market amidst a drop in yield, the farmers have not taken up any further efforts to export the nut. The export of coconuts has also taken a beating despite the issue of containers getting eased.

“Before the COVID-19 pandemic, I used to export around three lakh coconuts to various countries every week, but now it’s only around four lakh coconuts for a month. A coconut should have an ideal weight of 520 grams or above to be considered for exports. But their weight reduced drastically, and it was not above 400 grams two months ago,” said Anandaraj.

Coconuts from Pollachi are preferred among other nations for their better quality and longer shelf life. Even though coconuts are exported widely from other countries like Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, the Philippines, and Indonesia, they apparently do not have the unique taste of coconuts from Pollachi.

“The government should provide incentives to boost coconut exports. Also, efforts should be taken to increase yield by eliminating the white fly menace and diseases affecting coconut trees. Similarly, a processing unit with required infrastructure could be established to promote the export of tender coconuts,” say farmers.

IN A NUTSHELL

· Tender coconuts from Pollachi are preferred for their sweet taste and high water content

· Tender coconut yield has dropped by up to 60 per cent

· Coconut farms are spread over 86,800 hectares in Coimbatore

· More than three lakh farmers are into coconut farming in Coimbatore district

· Tender coconut season starts in March and extends till mid-June

· Tender coconuts have gone pricey and are sold up to Rs 60

· Yield hit due to white fly menace and root wilt disease

· Farmers seek government support to export tender coconuts