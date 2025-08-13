Tamil Nadu: Farmer succumbs to wild boar attack in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: A 70-year-old farmer succumbed to injuries sustained during a wild boar attack despite treatment at the Tiruchy GH on Wednesday. The farmer's relatives have refused to accept the body, demanding action against officials who failed to act despite alerts of wild animals prowling.

Farmers of Kilikoodu, Uthamarseeli, Panaiyapuram, Thiruvalarsolai and Ponnurangapuram near Kallanai Nadukarai have been repeatedly complaining of frequent attacks and crop destruction by wild animals.

On August 11, a wild boar attacked Sahadevan (45) of Gowtharasanallur at his farm, and since then, he has been under treatment. On Tuesday evening, Ganapathi (70) of Uthamarseeli was attacked by a wild boar while working at his plantain farm. He sustained severe injuries, and the animal escaped.

The District Forest Officer S Krithika, Forester VP Subramanaiam and other officials visited him and consoled him. The officials also visited the spot and conducted an inspection and search for the wild boar.

On Wednesday afternoon, Ganapathi died without responding to treatment at the Tiruchy GH.

Ganapathi's relatives refused to accept the body as they demanded action against the officials for their lethargic attitude. They also demanded compensation for Ganapathi's family.