Tamil Nadu: Farmer held for poisoning over 50 peacocks

TIRUVENKADAM: More than 50 peacocks died near Tiruvenkadam after consuming poison that had been placed to prevent birds from destroying crops. The Forest officials have arrested a farmer and launched an investigation.

Farmers of Tenkasi district's Tiruvenkadam and Sankarankovil cultivate maize, black gram, green gram, groundnut, sorghum and finger millet, which can attract many birds. They take many preventive measures to thwart wild boars, birds and other animals from entering their fields and damaging their crops.

Johnson, a farmer from Meenakshipuram near Kuruvikulam, had cultivated maize on an acre of land. As the crop was growing well, he reportedly placed rat poison around the field to keep birds away.

However, several peacocks consumed the poison and died. On information, Forest officials from Puliangudi rushed to the spot and recovered the carcasses with the help of veterinary officers, who conducted post-mortem examinations.

Officials said the farmer, Johnson, had been arrested for placing poison illegally and was being questioned. The incident, in which a farmer was arrested for using poison to protect his crops, which can be damaging to consumers' health, has created a stir in the Tenkasi district.